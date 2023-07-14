Imatra | One died and one was seriously injured in the fire

A person who was initially reported missing by the rescue service was found dead inside a detached house.

One one person has died and one person has been seriously injured in a house fire in Imatra, says the South Karelia rescue service.

The seriously injured person was rescued from the balcony and taken to South Karelia Central Hospital for treatment.

The third person at the scene of the fire had tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose outside the building.

Firefighter on duty Pasi Korpelan according to which the deceased and the seriously injured were elderly. A middle-aged person who tried to put out the fire was taken to the central hospital to be checked.

Emergency services received an alarm about a building fire on Eskonkatu the night before Friday at midnight.

Korpelan according to the report, the large two-story detached house suffered considerable damage.

“The fire was at a full-blown stage when we got there. So much has to be demolished that the building is practically completely destroyed,” Korpela tells STT.

There was no danger of the fire spreading at four in the morning.

“The fire smoulders smoldering in the structures, which now have to be demolished,” says Korpela.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.