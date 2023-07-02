Sunday, July 2, 2023
Imatra | A deceased person was found under the platform

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Imatra | A deceased person was found under the platform

In Imatra an elderly man was found dead in the water early Sunday morning. According to the Southeastern Finland police, the body was found under the platform in Vuöksi.

The man was wearing outdoor clothes, says the crime commissioner Matti Raivikko. The identity of the deceased is currently being established. So far, the police have no information about how the body ended up in the river.

The police are handling the case as a cause of death investigation. The rescue service of South Karelia was alerted to the incident shortly before five o’clock on Sunday morning.

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

