“I think all the teams are like this and excuses are not valid. We had a good game, a match to win, although they also had their options,” he says Imanol Alguacil, Mr. de la Real, for the happy positives before the derby against Alavés: “It bothers me how the goal came, although there was time to turn it around. When you can’t win, at least you can’t lose. 30 points at the end of the third round, and hopefully the next few years will come like this, in this same situation, “he points out after the hard-fought 1-1 draw at Mendizorroza.

An Alavés with the Mendilibar stamp that put sticks in their wheels: “We have not been able to win, but it is not easy to do so and propose as we do against a team that had a new coach. I think we were clear about the game plan We have tried it even though it didn’t always work out. ” In this sense, he insists that they have “had many options to do more damage than we did, but you have to be physically well and technically fine and that’s what it costs us. Regarding the proposal, the players have interpreted it well although not entirely, but not because we didn’t want to, but because in front of us there was a rival who was putting in strong and good pressure “, ditch.

Of the referee and some controversial decision in the babazorra area commented that “One has been clear and the other rigorous, but the referees, like the coaches and players, make mistakes and nothing happens. You have to face it and push forward.”