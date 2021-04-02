“We have done something great, but now we want to make history.” Imanol Alguacil has been clear in the hours leading up to tomorrow’s grand final. The Real Sociedad coach was “calm” in the hours leading up to the Copa del Rey final against Athletic and assured that the team “that comes out with the greatest personality will have a lot done.”

For the Orio coach, the two teams arrive “at a great moment. They and we have been very good for two years. It is a final that is very close ». Regarding the meeting, he also stressed that “we have to be able to enjoy it because we have not won a Cup for 34 years. The only pity is that the fans will not be able to enjoy it from the stands.”

He does not doubt about the last week of training and how he sees the players in the face of tomorrow’s big event. “I’m quiet. It has even been good for us that some players have not been in Zubieta. We have been working very calmly ». Of course, after the farewell that the fans have paid to the team this morning the first nerves have begun: «Once you get on the bus, there is no doubt that the butterflies begin to bloom. We are going to fight to the death to get it.

Imanol Alguacil is managing to tame the nerves in these hours before the final. “Besides being a coach, I am a fan and a fan. I’m doing quite well.

Imanol has also been asked how the team is going to face the final, if the pressure is going to be able with Real Sociedad: “We have matured a lot this last year.” After the first leg of the semifinal against Mirandés, the Txuri-urdin coach pointed out that the team weighed the responsibility. This time he argues that it will not be like this: «I see the team calm and excited. We have managed the last few days well.