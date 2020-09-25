Imanol Alguacil, coach of the Royal Society, has appeared before the match against Elche, with a clear message addressed to his players.

Departure from Llorente

“You already know me, the first thing to thank Diego for everything he has done with Real, for his commitment to me and the club. He is no longer here and the only thing I focus on is making the most of the squad I have. There is room and time for others, and it’s about getting the most out of the players I have, and that’s what I’m going to do until day 5. Anything can happen, and the market is like that, and the Last week I think there will be a lot of dancing in all the teams. I only focus on tomorrow’s game against Elche. “

Silva

“With David we removed him from some tasks to protect him. Good news with him, because we recovered troops, and Merquelanz has returned although he is still not well enough to play. Silva is good to play and help us from the moment I deem it convenient” .

Request for a central

“No, Imanol’s request is to get the most out of those I have. You will understand me and I hope you do not feel bad, but what I talk to the sports director I cannot tell you, and I take care to get what Most of all the players I have. Diego’s departure doesn’t change anything, there are opportunities for others and he has to take advantage of them. “

End of the market

“Anything can happen. And it is not what I can think, but movements outside of us that can change the course of any team. That is why I am not worried about what happens around, but about what concerns me, which is the Elche, a newly promoted who arrives with a change of coach “.

To beat Elche now

“The most important game is the next one, and this week is Elche. There are many games, but we are not going to give away minutes and the objective is to win everything. I don’t know if there will be rotations or if we are going to play with everyone. But If those who leave tomorrow do well, I will have no problem betting on them again. We will see those who play tomorrow, how they finish the game and then we will think about what is coming. “

Sagnan

“Like any other player who has not debuted in first class, he is a player with potential, so when the opportunity comes he will have to show it. So far he has not had his moment, and he has to keep working and make merits to take advantage of the opportunity when it comes. “

Elche

“It is a mystery, what I do intuit and what I know about the coach is that it is a team that likes to play and you are daring. A team that tries to play it from below. I think it will go that way, another thing is that we are capable to take the ball from them. As the minutes go by to see if we are able to put them in their field. I understand that they know how to get together well and come out quickly in transitions, especially, relying on Nino who has a lot of experience “.

Attack with low numbers

“If training without opposition we do not succeed in front of the goal, with rival and opposition it will be more complicated. This team must recover its finesse and that happens to recover it in training. I have not seen that this week, and I hope we will recover it this week in the game, because this team has the quality to score a lot of chances and be able to score a lot of goals. We have to improve in attack and that’s how I have shown the players. “

Two ties

“You have to maintain defensive strength, because otherwise it will be more difficult to add and balance is needed. The last days in the defensive balance we were good, but there is no doubt that from three quarters up we have more potential than demonstrated these two days.”