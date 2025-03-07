



He Seville Visit next Sunday to Real Sociedad with which one of the European competition places is being played. A vital duel for the interests of each team and to which the Donostiarras will arrive after having achieved a draw against Manchester United. Those of Imanol sheriff They faced this last Thursday in Anoeta to the English team in the first leg of the eighths of the Europa League and, at the end of the meeting, the coach assured that he had to evaluate damage, since so much so much Aguerd as Oyarzabal They finished the encounter with discomfort: «I want to meet them but wait especially in tomorrow and last because that is when all the ailments appear. There are many players who have ended very fair because the level that these games demand is very high ».

A situation that worries the Basque coach, who has recognized that his confrontation with the Seville It is equally complicated as the Manchester United: «Imagine where we come from, which teams have we played. If there was already accumulated tiredness, imagine after playing this one, but now another team comes like the Sevilla that will also force us. You have to recover well, value how we are and if we cannot complete a call or an eleven, pull the subsidiary, which is what we have done other times ».

Although it is true that statistics support a positive result for Real Sociedadsince Sevilla is not especially good Anoeta. However, the physical wear and tear in which it is so sheriff can be the differential factor for this duel corresponding to the 27th day of LaLiga. The whitish will travel to San Sebastián more rested but with the casualties of Gudelj, Nianzou and Akor Adams, although with the incorporation of Sambi Lokonga.