The technician of the Real SociedadImanol sheriff, he talked about Seville FC In the press conference prior to the duel that both sets will play this Sunday from 9:00 p.m. The coach has flattered his next opponent, but he has also set it as an example when showing the equality that prevails in the league competition: «It is there Cerquita. By potential, both template and the coach they have, not only this year, also the past, we all thought they were going to be up at all. There is a maximum equality in first and even they, with a single competition, are a point behind us. That is why I emphasize our merit. Not long ago, this Seville, with other players and a very level template like now, has won the Europa League And he has even competed LaLiga four years ago with Lopetegui. As soon as you lower the level, there is a lot of equality. They have lowered the piston a little and leaves you out of European competition and looking further down than up «.

The Real is immersed in three competitions (Europa League, Cup and LaLiga), so Sevilla will try to take advantage of its tiredness to try to take the victory in Anoeta. Asked about this situation, Sheriff has assured that it is concentrated on all fronts: «The team is 100% in the three competitions. To a game of playing a Cup final, complicated, we will face it when it touches, but nobody takes away my illusion. And nobody removes it for Mercanters to enter the rooms. AND No one takes away the illusion of winning Sevilla and leaving them 4 pointsknowing that they will be competing with us for Europe. We are alive, it is one of the best campaigns since I am here. The team is growing a lot, it is what I give it value. That illusion does not take it away from me «.

For that, will have to make rotationsalthough he did not want to give many clues about the eleven that he will put on the Anter covers: «It is no longer just the physical tiredness, the mere fact of playing against a United that requires all levels, Real Madrid, Barcelona with one less. It is mentally. They are going to be 16 games in a row playing every three days. It has not happened to us in a long time and there are still three others to be 19. There is tiredness, but with the changes I have made, I think we get very well. A pity the little injuries of Zaka, Pacheco and Álvaro, because they would have given us more possibilities. It is more mental tiredness, an airplane, you appear in one site, 4 in the morning, another game … at the load level we have managed very well, there are no excuses, but tiredness makes a dent, especially for those who repeat. You can do two or three games, but so continuous is impossible ».