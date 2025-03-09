He Seville will be measured to Real Sociedad In San Sebastián this Sunday from 9 pm. The team led by García Pimienta It seeks to defeat again after accumulating two draws consecutively. The nervous picture will be used to take advantage of the moment that his rival passes. It is not that the Basque team is yielding to a bad level, but it is distributing efforts between three competitions. He faces, for example, this Sunday’s party after having measured the Manchester United Last Thursday (1-1) and without losing sight of the return meeting against the Red Devils in the Europa League tie. Will rotate Imanol sheriff Also seeking to optimize your resources to obtain the best possible results in the competitions in which you participate.

Luka Sucic It will be one of the players who is not on the pitch thinking about the duel that Real Sociedad will have to play next Thursday in Old Trafford. Imanol Alguacil has included the Croatian in the call although in the press room he pointed out that the player “is fine.” «With Luka we forced against United knowing that he could come resentful. Okay, but he forced and ended up. For Thursday it will be, ”he said.

Sucic, from 22 yearsit is a fundamental piece in the Real Sociedad today. He has played 29 games This campaign with the Txuriurdin team although it has caused decline in the last two days (today will be absent in the third) preserving for last Thursday against Manchester United.

In addition to SUCIC, they are low in the Royal Society Odriozola, Zakharyan, Jon Pacheco for injury and elustond by sanction. The complete list is made up of the following players: Remiro, Marrero, Fraga, Aihen, Zubimendi, Zubeldia, Barrenetxea, óstkarsson, Oyarzabal, Javi López, Kubo, Olasagasti, Sergio Gómez, Traoré, Aramburu, Aguerd, Turrentes, Brais Méndez, Pablo Marín, Jon Martín, Beitia, Beitia and Mariezkurrena.