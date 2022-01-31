Good news for Imanol Alguacil ahead of the Copa del Rey match against Real Betis. Because Real Sociedad is going to recover all the playersI know that they were in the infirmary and that they were likely to be fit for that momentous butler meeting. In that situation they were Aihen Munoz and Martin Zubimendi, who missed out due to injury in the last league game against Getafe, and who throughout last week could not exercise normally with the rest of their teammates. They were a serious doubt for this Thursday’s game. But on the return to work after the two days of rest that the Real players have had, both have trained without any problem with the group, completing the sessions and showing that they are recovered for the next match.

Aihen Muñoz suffered a severe blow in the Copa del Rey match against Atlético de Madrid that forced him to stop in the league match against Getafe, but it was hoped that he would be recovered after the league break this day. Last week he was between cottons, with the idea that from this Monday he would be in the group dynamics and have three training sessions with the rest of his teammates to arrive in full condition for the game against Betis. In the case of Martin Zubimendi, the problem was that he had suffered a recurrence of his muscle injury in the match against Atlético. Fortunately, it was not something relevant, so stopping in the last league match, it was expected that he could reach the next cup match without any problem.

He was also out of the group last week, and this Monday he has completed the work normally and without suffering from his ailments. The third player who had suffered a problem in the last few hours was Rafael Alcántara, who suffered an indisposition in the last two training sessions last week. But already at the weekend he was seen training hard on his own at his home in Barcelona. Also this Monday he has trained without any problem.

In this way, Imanol will not be able to count only against Betis with the long-term injured: Barrenetxea, Nacho Monreal and Carlos Fernandez, whose return is getting closer. Because the Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan did arrive to sit, at least, on the Anoeta bench. Jon Guridi has also worked normally with the group this Monday, after not agreeing to leave on loan to Real Valladolid, who was interested in his services last Thursday. Imanol is counting on him for the remainder of the season, and so is Alexander Isak, after returning from London with Januzaj. Despite the noise that came from England, at no time has there been an option for him to leave Real Sociedad in this winter market.