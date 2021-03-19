Either things change a lot in the two remaining training sessions, or Imanol Alguacil is not going to recover any of the players who are injured in the infirmary. Because none of the headdresses have been exercised with the group in the last session. In fact, to complete the training the Oriotarra coach has pulled a large group of players from the subsidiary.

In addition to the usual ones, the goalkeepers Marrero and Ayesa, Imanol has used the defenders and pivots of the second team to achieve more quality in the training for the game against Barcelona, ​​and who knows if to include them in the call for this day in case it is necessary. The Oriotarra coach has gone up with the first balance to the defenses Pecharroman, Aranbarri and Jon Pacheco, of which the last two have been quite common in Imanol sessions, except when they have been injured for a long time. In fact, they have already debuted in the first division with the realistic coach.

In addition, they have trained with the first team the young promise Beñat Turrientes, who this year has hardly played due to a bureaucratic problem, Olasagasti who is having a good season with Xabi Alonso, and the always accomplished Ezkurdia. Any of them can be summoned by Imanol to cover any loss of the first team on this day against Barça, the last Real match before the Cup final. Because in realistic nursing are still David Silva, Carlos Fernández, Martin Zubimendi, Nacho Monreal, Joseba Zaldua, Aritz Elustondo, Miguel Ángel Moyá and Luca Sangalli. Imanol is optimistic about the option of recovering a player, but two days before the game against Barça, time is playing against the injured and it will be difficult for any of them to be able to enter the call-up.