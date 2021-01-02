Imanol Alguacil, coach of the Real Sociedad, has appeared before Osasuna’s visit to Anoeta.

–Osasuna is a more aggressive team at the pressure level. He is capable of holding out for 90 minutes pressing in the rival field and that he is capable of taking many centers and finishing a lot. And although it is true that it is difficult for them to score points, they are competing very well. They deserve more than they have, at least what I’ve seen. It comes very easy to the rival area, fast bands, with good players, two pints that arrive easy, midfielders who join the attack … Nk they deserve to be there for everything they are doing. Let’s hope that because of how well Osasuna falls for us, and especially Jagoba, they will be more effective in the face of goal from playing against us, because when they find that effectiveness, they will get results.

–Guridi’s role in this Real. “Those of us who know Jon are not surprised by the level he gave in San Mamés. He was a female in the year at Miranda, for that we actually gave him up. He recovered his knee injury and it is great news, for the work he did to recovering and reaching First Division was terrible, and all the credit goes to him. In that sense, the quality has always been there, so I’m very happy with Jon’s return. Let’s see if he’s capable of not relapsing from the injury. , which is the most difficult in the First Division due to the stress level, because he is an important player for us because of everything he has. “

–Review of casualties. “I don’t have any kind of hope, because with the injured it is better to be cautious. Because then many times the deadlines are not met. I have asked them to come back as soon as possible, but to do it well, and that is the objective, because then we have an important marathon of matches and it would be very good if all those injured were there for that moment. “

–High after the derby. “I’m a bit embarrassed. But that’s what came out of me, I didn’t realize what I was doing. As a result of the tension, the importance of the victory, the game it was … I think they surely celebrated it like that, like Me. A little ashamed, but what are we going to do to him? We feel it that way and that is how we convey it. “

-Illarramendi. “Hopefully I am not wrong, but I am convinced that for the game in Seville, with the clean week we have of training, that will be the final test. And if everything goes well, he will be here to play and he will enter on call “.