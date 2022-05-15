Imanol Alguacil said this week that the results would be thrown at him and that he was going to grab the helm with all his might, that he would be the last to leave the Real Sociedad ship. The truth is, knowing how he is as a person, and knowing his txuri-Urdin feeling, as deep as the most faithful of fans, I have no doubt. He works hard every day in Zubieta, in every training session, in every game, every second he spends on the first team bench, for his Real, which is everyone’s Real. Imanol cannot be doubted. Never. Even less seeing his statistics since he came to the first team.

The best thing that has happened to this club in its recent history happened in 2018, when a vehement and passionate youth coach was once again called in to help the first team. He changed the history of the Real forever and what has come after is history. One Copa del Rey and three consecutive qualifications for the Europa League. Doesn’t sound bad at all, right? In fact, it sounds like heavenly music, to the point that it would be unfair for the results to kick him out, whenever. No, Imanol’s end should be when he wants. He has earned the right to leave how and when he wants. And if it can be never, better. It would be the best sign that everything is going well at Real. Hopefully it becomes the closest thing to a Gipuzkoan Ferguson.

Imanol is already eternal. Even more so after what was experienced at the La Cerámica Stadium. What a way to win! What a way to compete! What a way to qualify for the Europa League! Marvelous. Once again, this team has shown that the finals, the all-or-nothing moments, when almost all the odds are against them, put them up, make them grow, and they show their faces like nobody else. Against Villarreal he did it again. He was not bad in the first part, but he forgave again and gave away again. And it all got very uphill. 1-0 at the break, at the home of a super team. Few bet then on the Real. Except Imanol, of course. Surely the Oriotarra put the batteries to the players in the locker room. “What he had to tell you at the break”, my wife Oihana told me. She was not without reason, because she came out like motorcycles. First Isak and then Zubimendi finished off a superb job, and while the gypsy from Orio won the tactical game against the fox from Hondarribia, paraphrasing Imanol, let no one feel offended.

Mikel Oyarzabal was seriously injured after the elimination against Leipzig, when we saw the team exhausted. And we all fell apart. Doubts and mistrust arrived. But Imanol did not break down. Not a complaint. Not a bad word. And more work. New ideas, different alternatives. The system was ‘invented’ with four diamond midfielders, with Zubimendi, Merino, Rafinha and Silva, to alleviate Oyarzabal’s loss and allow the Canary Islander to shine. And free of obligations in defense, being well supported, Silva has delighted us with his best football at Real. Imanol changed to take us back to Europe. For the third time. In three years. And in Villarreal the idea of ​​him looked like never before. They told him as criticism that he didn’t beat those above, but maybe he was waiting to win at the right time… while he didn’t stop beating others. That everything counts and Sina. That 62 points again is blessed madness. La Real reaches the end of the league in the process of growth… at the rate of Imanol’s growth as a coach. His Real team plays just as well as years ago and defends better. Fruit of the analysis that was done last summer. You see what the result is. Nothing is left to chance in Zubieta. And less with him. What a coach! What a piece of uncle! It is a luxury and luck to have you with us. Imanol, really, go when you want, or rather, never go!