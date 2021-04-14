At the decisive moment of the season, when the last eight days of the League are faced, Real Sociedad will not be able to count on three of its pillars, three players for whom it is very difficult to find a replacement, to the point that when they have been in conditions, they have played without hesitation. There are three very important footballers for Imanol Alguacil: Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino and David Silva. Although the case of each one is very different.

Who must be considered lost this season is the captain. Illarramendi relapsed from his discomfort in training prior to the La Cartuja Cup final and returned to San Sebastián on crutches. Obviously, it is ruled out for the few remaining days. Imanol no longer has Illarra for the center of the field and has assumed it. But the other two cases are peculiar and special. The one who is more likely to be able to help Real in the last days is David Silva. His injury, which occurred during the final, is not serious; so there is confidence that he can be recovered for the last three or four league games. At the moment, it is safe to receive Sevilla this Sunday; and everything indicates that he will not arrive at the match against Celta during the week either. From there, work is being done so that it can be available by the end of this month, in the Ipurua game against Eibar on Monday, April 26.

And the one who is much more complicated to be able to play something for the remainder of the season is Mikel Merino. In fact, Imanol considers him to be ruled out and in his plans it is not possible to count on the Navarrese in any of the eight days that remain until the end of the league. The injured area is very complex and can only be recovered with rest. Merino already suffered a similar back injury when he was at Newcastle, but then another vertebra was injured. In this case, it is the L4 and although the doctors of the Real are optimistic that it can recover without going through the operating room, it is highly unlikely that he can recover before the season is over. The precedent of his good recovery when he was in England makes them optimistic that he can recover in the best conditions, but for that he will need time. And the Navarrese has the possibility of playing the Olympic Games in the summer, something that is also difficult in the Real.

In the best of cases, and having a complete rest throughout this time, it is estimated that he will be in full condition for the preseason of the next campaign. Merino, meanwhile, works hard in the hope of recovering as soon as possible, and without ruling out any scenarios. Nobody knows his body better than him and how his back is, in addition to his previous recovery experience. What is not clear in the Real is that the injury occurred in the final or that he already played with the fractured vertebra in La Cartuja. What they are clear about is that it is due to the effort that the Navarrese always makes when playing everything, his intense way of facing each game and the enormous amount of blows he always takes.

Zaldua and Guridi, with the group

Of the rest of the players who occupied the infirmary, the good news is that Joseba Zaldua and Jon Guridi have already entered the group fully recovered from their discomfort and are ready to play against Sevilla on Sunday. Imanol will also recover Zubeldia and Zubimendi, sanctioned on the last day. For their part, Sangalli, Merquelanz and Aihen Muñoz have worked on the pitch of the Z2 alone. Meanwhile, Moyá has continued with her recovery work at the gym. His return to a squad list is getting closer and closer.