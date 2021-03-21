The coach of Real Sociedad, Imanol Alguacil, congratulated Barcelona for a “deserved victory”, declared himself solely responsible for the defeat and assured that it will not affect the final of the Copa del Rey that his team will play against Athletic. Orio’s technician believes that Barça has many ballots to win the championship garter belt.

“We are hurt like all the fans because we do not like this result. In front today there was a team that is in an extraordinary moment. We had our chance, we didn’t score and they hurt us“Sheriff summed up after the meeting.

He does not expect it to negatively affect the Cup match on April 3 by underlining: “It doesn’t hurt, we all have that clear. In front today was Barcelona at its best and there are two weeks left to turn it around.”

The Guipuzcoan coach he was sympathetic to his squad after 1-6 because it is “a young team” and the circumstances in which the goals came influenced, especially when in front was a Barcelona that he is “the best at this moment in LaLiga and the main candidate to win it.”

“I have nothing to reproach them for. If we don’t score on our first occasion, when there are two minutes to go, they give you the second … With a goal you are in a game, but then when receiving the third it is normal for a young team to fall a little down and accept this defeat“said coach txuri urdin.

The large number of injuries is another headache for the Sheriff, who he hopes that in the two weeks of the break “some players will be able to recover, although you have to be careful because sometimes you think they are going to arrive and then it doesn’t happen. “