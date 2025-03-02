This Sunday, at the Montjuic stadium, Barcelona has thrashed (4-0) to the Royal Society in the match corresponding to the 26th day of LaLiga de First Division 24-25. A marked meeting, to a large extent, by the expulsion by direct red card that the party of the game, the Andalusian Quintero González, has shown Elustondo in the 17th minute of the game in a controversial play. The defender Txuriurdin grabbed and demolished Dani Olmo more than 30 meters from the area without the Spanish international having the ball fully controlled, a play that remembered that of two weeks ago at Benito Villamarín between Zubeldia and Jesús Rodríguez, who also ended the red to the lane of the blue and white team.

In fact, it has been the coach of the Royal Society, Imanol Sheriff, who recalled the play that occurred in Heliopolis, with a curious comparison: «The expulsion is very clear. Betis’s were confused, it wasn’t. But instead in this play we get confused, ”warned the coach.

A player who could intervene in the play, Javi López, has also spoken regarding the action against the Verdiblanco team: «Against Betis in Villamarín something similar happened to us. I have not seen her, the truth, but live I have told the referee to check her because my feeling is that I had time to rectify Aritz’s back. It is true that he grabs him at first glance it may seem that he is the last man, but my feeling, with the ball throwing and I in the race, I think I could cut the play, but they are arbitral decisions. They change a game and once decides that, it only remains to get the game as you can, ”warned the Tenerife.