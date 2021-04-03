Imanol Alguacil was moved by the final whistle and the Cup title against Athletic: “First I have remembered those doctors and nurses who are working on the front line and who are saving so many lives, that is meritorious and dedicating the Cup to them and, as a coach, I feel enormous, terrible pride. This week an uncle of mine died for the covid issue, the suffering of my family, the spirits of all of Gipuzkoa … “, he enumerates about feelings that overwhelm Mr. Oriotarra.

“Very proud to have made history and to be the coach of this Real Sociedad”, he adds. and launches that he was “very calm” because “Oyarzabal appears on great occasions.” In this sense, Imanol Alguacil saw his men “Concentrated, we had a great game and we were just deserving of winning the Cup.” It slides that “almost all of Gipuzkoa” has cried and that the last minutes “have become eternal, Athletic press until the end and it is not the first time they have scored at the end by hanging balls”. He acknowledges that he manages “a great staff” and that he has “been unbearable” these last two weeks, with the “mask” at home, remembering his wife and children.