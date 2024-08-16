Imane Khelif, new look outside the ring: “She had no time to waste to win the medal”

After having conquered a well-deserved gold medal won in the 66 kg category at Paris Olympics 2024the Algerian boxer Imane Khelifposts some pictures with a new look, as demonstrated in a video posted on Instagram.

The video was shot in a beauty salon in Algiers: Khelif first puts on boxing gloves, then in the next frame she is made up and fresh from the hairdresser, with a floral dress, earrings and the medal.

“To get her medal she didn’t have time to waste in beauty salons or shopping,” says the salon owner. “For me she’s a star.”

