Dhe racism, the abolition of women’s rights, the dominance of Christian nationalism – there are many reasons to portray the American Southern States as backward, as a kind of thorn in the flesh of the American nation. On the other hand, several journalists and historians, for whom the South is nothing less than the mirror of the nation itself, have recently taken on the origin and present of many problems, indeed something like the actual “Heartland”, as Imani Perry put it in an interview . Perry, Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, develops this idea in her book South to America, which recently won the American National Book Award. A close look at the South, its past, present and “its threatening future” allows for a deeper understanding of the state of the country today.

For Perry, the eleven former Confederates and the slave-owning border states, such as Delaware and Maryland, are at the center of the American narrative. In search of the “soul” and “heart” of the nation, one comes to what lies in the heart of the South: race and racism combined with capitalist exploitation. The theft of indigenous land and slavery enabled the plantation economy, which in turn was closely linked to the industrial economy of the north. And both established a social order that continues to have an impact today.

The “God of Ruler” and the “God of Slaves”

Perry begins her journey where, for many people, the “Upper South” lies: in Virginia, Maryland and also in Washington, DC The places are inseparable from the history of slavery, reconstruction, Jim Crow and the civil rights movement. “Race” is always a fiction, at the center of which lies blackness. All other groups were finally able to define their “whiteness” at an increasing distance from blacks – including those European forced laborers who once dared revolts together with blacks, most recently the “Bacon’s Rebellion” of 1676 in Virginia. The anti-solidarity effect of racism among wage workers often works to this day.



Imani Perry: “South to America”. A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation.

:



Image: Ecco/HarperCollins



Perry also talks about the white Southerners and the “intimacy” that living together despite the “color line” has always meant. This does not only mean rape and the forced motherhood of generations of enslaved people. There were also other social relationships and similarities in dialect or food culture. The great importance of the Christian religion, for example, is a far-reaching commonality, only that the God of the whites is a “ruling god” and the God of the blacks is the “god of the slaves”, to whom one turns with longing and hope: their faith is nourished Resistance, not obedience to worldly authorities.







At one point, Perry finds herself in a rideshare cab whose devout white driver ends up praying with her. In the Appalachian Mountains, she meets one of those white men who play secessionist soldiers in Civil War plays. She likes the man, his dialect evokes an almost tender recognition. Perry refrains from asking him specific questions; her mind followed a “generation-old exhaustion”.