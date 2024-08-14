The Tesla owner and Harry Potter author were named in the criminal complaint sent to the prosecutor’s office’s online hate center last week, Nabil Boudi, the Paris gold medalist’s lawyer, told Variety.

The lawsuit was filed against Musk’s social network X, which means it was filed against “unknown persons” under French law.

This ensures that “the prosecution has full freedom to investigate all persons,” including those who shared “hate messages” under pseudonyms, Bodie explained.

“JK Rowling and Elon Musk have been named in the lawsuit, among others,” Boddy wrote in a post on X, noting that former US President Donald Trump will also be part of the investigation.

“Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will definitely be investigated as part of the prosecution,” he added.

In one post, Rowling shared a photo of Khalif fighting with Italian Angela Carini, accusing Khalif of being a man who “enjoys harassing a woman”.

For his part, Musk retweeted swimmer Riley Gaines’ post that claimed “men don’t belong in women’s sports.”

Three years after her participation in the Tokyo Olympics, where she did not cause any controversy, the 25-year-old found herself in Paris in the middle of a controversy over her sexual identity, against the backdrop of a dispute between the International Olympic Committee and the International Boxing Federation.

According to the International Federation, Khalif failed a test to determine her gender. For the International Olympic Committee, her eligibility is not in doubt, as she was allowed to participate in women’s bouts.

Algerian boxing has become a victim of a campaign of hate and misinformation tainted with racism on social media.