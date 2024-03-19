Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments expressed its sincere appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for His Highness’s directives for a monthly financial allowance of 50 percent of the basic salary for all workers in mosques, including imams and muezzins at the state level affiliated with For the Authority.

These directives were considered a reflection of His Highness’s continued interest in the affairs of those working in mosques, including imams and muezzins, and an appreciation for their efforts in serving and caring for the houses of God, and an interest in delivering the cultural message to mosques in the Emirates of Tolerance.

In the same context, the Authority’s branch managers were keen to thank His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, while imams of mosques and muezzins expressed their sincere thanks to His Highness the President of the State, considering His Highness’s directives to grant the bonus in honor of the Holy Quran campaigners, and an embodiment of the spirit of the month of Ramadan, the month of generosity and generosity. We pray for His Highness to grant him good health, well-being, success and prosperity, and for the state to continue his blessings, security and safety.

Firstly, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director General of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, praised the directives of His Highness the President, may God protect him, saying: “This initiative comes with generous hands in the Holy Month to reflect His Highness’s continued interest in the affairs of workers in mosques, including imams and muezzins. He has always cared, May God protect him, by facilitating all their affairs, achieving happiness for them, and bringing joy to their souls, as His Highness was known for his appreciation for the efforts of serving and caring for the houses of God, and for his interest in delivering the cultural message to the mosques. His Highness was also known for his continuous support for the Authority in all its various affairs and projects, and for enabling it to deliver its services to the community in a clear manner. We meet his ambitions, turning to God Almighty to provide him with abundant health and well-being, and to place what he has provided in the balance of his good deeds.”

Thanks, gratitude and gratitude

For his part, Talib Al Shehhi, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, confirmed that this generous initiative from His Highness the President, may God protect him, for workers in mosques, and in this great month, comes as a translation of the guidance of the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, which He was like a sending wind, pointing out that everyone knows about His Highness that he is always the key to goodness and righteousness, a giver of good, a benefactor, and a helper for every human being, adding: “We cannot help but extend to His Highness abundant thanks, appreciation, and gratitude, asking God Almighty to protect him, and to direct his steps.”

In addition, Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, Director of the Mosques Department at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, said: “Our master, prophet, and role model Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, was the most generous of people, and he was the most generous in Ramadan, and following his guidance and imitating his Sunnah came during the days of this month.” Blessed, the initiative of His Highness the President, may God protect him, to all imams and muezzins of the state’s mosques, in appreciation of their efforts, and in appreciation of their role, in serving the houses of God Almighty, and caring for their patrons, to perform their prayers with peace and tranquility.

Saud Al Rashidi, Director of the Authority’s branch in Abu Dhabi, said: “First of all, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, for this monthly financial bonus for all workers in mosques, including imams and muezzins at the state level, affiliated with the Authority, which reflects His Highness’s appreciation for their effective role. In serving the houses of God, and delivering its bright message to society, and confirming His Highness’s interest in their affairs, and his keenness to bring joy and happiness to their souls, with the scents of this blessed month, praying to God Almighty to bestow upon him abundant health, and make him an asset to this nation.

For his part, Engineer Fahd Al Nuaimi, Director of the Authority’s branch in Al Ain, said: “We are in the month of giving, and from the man of giving and humanity, the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, comes in support of the Qur’anic family, meeting its needs, and seeking to make it happy.” And provide her with a decent life.”

Saif Al Mazrouei, Director of the Authority’s branch in Al Dhafra, added: “I express my thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, for his generosity to the imams and muezzins working in mosques, and his unlimited support for the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, to achieve its vision and mission in society.”

For his part, Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the Authority’s branch in Ajman, said: “We raise the verses of appreciation and respect to the one who has always been the first to show all generosity and generosity, His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him. We thank you, sir, for your appreciation for all segments of society, and your concern for the comfort of employees. Depending on their duties and job specializations, we assure Your Highness that happiness, joy and delight have flooded our hearts and homes, and warmed our hearts. We pledge to you to make redoubled efforts to serve this honorable country, asking God Almighty to guide you to goodness, and may God reward you with goodness.

For his part, Khaled Al-Dhanhani, director of the authority’s branch in Fujairah, said: “Since the announcement of the news of the approval of a reward for workers in mosques, words and feelings have continued, with sincere invitation and sincere thanks, out of love for His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him. In the month of goodness and worship, all Imams and muezzins at the authority level: beautiful news that raises resolve and raises voices of supplication for the homeland and the leadership.

Ahmed Al Shehhi, Director of the Authority’s branch in Ras Al Khaimah, said: “The initiative embodies the wise leadership’s keenness to care for the homes of God, appreciate those in charge of them and make them happy, especially in the blessed month of Ramadan, and it represents a great incentive for them to exert more efforts in their societal role, and to take care of the mosque’s message and values.” Tolerance.”

Omar Al-Badwawi, Director of the Authority’s branch in Khor Fakkan, said: “A blessed initiative that requires thanks and gratitude, and reflects positively on providing a decent life, and achieving happiness and well-being for them and their families. We appreciate the directives of His Highness the President of the State and the unlimited support. May God reward him well for what he has done, and his good deeds have been well deserved.” . This is within the framework of returning the favor to its people, and giving the favor to those who deserve it. He who does not thank people does not thank God.

Khaled Mahmoud, the imam of Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan Mosque in Abu Dhabi, added: “We extend to the most honorable leader and the kindest ruler, to the sheikh of humanity, His Highness the President of the State, with the highest expressions of thanks and great gratitude, for his generous giving, and we promise him that we will remain loyal and loyal to this great giving. May you be well, sir, and may the homeland, under your care, remain dear, precious, and safe.”

For his part, Muhammad Mazhar Haznafi, Imam of Yas Acres Mosque, said: “From the vastness of the houses of the Most Merciful, and through their minarets that resound with the remembrance of the Most Merciful, and with hearts filled with love and gratitude, we raise the highest signs of love and gratitude, to the shrine of the honorable father, son of the generous, His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for this great generosity, which brought joy and happiness to his children, the people of the Remembrance and the Qur’an, asking God to grant him continued exaltation and status.”

For his part, Murad Muhammad Ali Qaid, the imam of Malik bin Anas Mosque in Al Ain, said: “We say in these blessed days, thank you, Muhammad al-Khair. Thank you, sir, symbol of humanity and humility. Thank you, school of pride and dignity. Thank you, plant of Zayed. Your name is Muhammad, and with prestige, Zayed, and thank you. Our hearts come before our tongues, so the word “thank you” will not do you justice, so may God reward you with great goodness on our behalf.

For his part, Issa Hamad Al Shamsi, Imam of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Mosque in Al Ain, said: “I would like to express my thanks and deep gratitude to Your Honorable Highness, for the special blessing of imams of mosques. We received this gesture with great pleasure and gratitude, and it highlights the care and concern of Your Honorable Highness for those working in the service of society. We appreciate Your Honorable Highness for this generous gesture, which reflects your lofty vision and appreciation for the efforts of imams of mosques in serving society. We extend our sincere thanks to Your Highness for this generous gesture, and we ask God to May He place it in the balance of your good deeds, and may He grant you health, happiness, and success in serving this dear country and its people. May God grant you success and direct your steps, with sincere gratitude and respect.

For his part, Salem Saeed Al Junaibi, Imam of Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed Mosque in Al Ain, said: “We extend our highest thanks, gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for his generous decision to increase the salaries of workers in mosques. We pray to God Almighty to preserve His Highness, maintain his health and well-being, and to bestow upon our country the blessing of security, safety, and stability.”

His Eminence Sheikh Salah Mohammed Abdullah Mandour, Imam of Ghayathi Mosque in Al Dhafra, addressed a word of thanks to His Highness the President of the State, and said: “My lord, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, may God have mercy on my father, Sheikh Zayed, and words cannot describe what We are blessed with goodness, dignity, security, security, prosperity and stability, under your rational and wise leadership. Our joy and pleasure have been increased by the generous blessing you have bestowed upon us. We ask God to make us among those who are thankful to Him for the blessing of the Emirates, preserving this blessing in our hearts and souls, and with all the strength and grace bestowed upon us. We also ask Him, Glory be to Him, to honor you as you have honored His servants. May God expand your hearts and grant you without reckoning.

For his part, His Eminence Sheikh Tariq Arbouj, Imam of the Zayed City Council Mosque in Al Dhafra, said: “As a matter of returning favor to its people, based on the noble hadith: (He who does not thank people does not thank God), I raise to the position of my master, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The highest expressions of loyalty, on the occasion of your sublime generosity, which you bestowed upon all the imams and muezzins of the blessed state, and I ask God the Most High and Almighty to protect you as He preserved the Wise Remembrance, and to bless you, your health and your life, and to perpetuate you in the path of goodness, generosity and virtue.

For his part, Juma Saeed Hamad Al Kaabi, the imam of the Obaid Al Helu Mosque in Ajman, said: “Thank you to those who gave their days to their country…and their lives to the advancement of their country…and their hours to the happiness of their people…thank you, my lord, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan…thank you from the heart.” Loving, and from a soul you made happy with your generosity… May you always be in glory, health and well-being.”

For his part, Tamim Al Kindi, the imam of Al Noor Mosque in Fujairah, said: “From which doors of praise will we enter? Which verses of the poem do we express? And in every touch of your generosity and your palms for the honorable, there are lines. You were like a generous cloud that watered the earth and made it green. Thank you, Sir Mohammed bin Zayed.

For his part, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim Issa, the imam of the Martyr Ali Saeed Al Shamsi Mosque, in Fujairah, said: “May God reward His Highness, the President of the State, may God protect him, for this generosity that brought joy and pleasure to all employees of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments. May God protect His Highness the President of the State, his deputies, his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, and the kind and generous people of the Emirates.”

For his part, Suleiman Al Balushi, the imam of the Martyr Omar Al Dhahouri Mosque in Fujairah, said: “We, the imams of the houses of God, extend our sincere thanks, appreciation and respect to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for what he has honored us with, hoping that May God Almighty bless his efforts, as we recommend ourselves to dedication, perseverance, diligence, and eagerness to serve the homes of God Almighty always and forever. Our Lord, as He has honored us, increase His honor, make His heart happy, and expand His chest.

For his part, Muhammad Ahmed Salim Kaka, the imam of the Martyr Ahmed Hassan Al-Humaidi Mosque in Fujairah, said: “I extend to your high office many thanks and gratitude for what you have honored us with in the month of generosity. Indeed, the tongue is unable to express what is in the heart, and I ask God Almighty, through His grace and generosity, to May He protect you from all evil and harm, bless your life, and grant you health and wellness and the UAE security, stability and prosperity… Oh God, Amen.

For his part, Yasser Saleh Al Suwaidi, Imam of the Salmeen Al Suwaidi Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah, said: “We extend to the position of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the highest expressions of thanks and gratitude for this sublime generosity, and it is not strange for a leadership and a state that was founded on The foundations of humanity established by the late Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him. Our rulers are an extension of Zayed in us, and his shadow remains among us. We renew our pledge of dedication to everything that will elevate the nation and preserve its security, advancement and prosperity. We ask God to grant success to His Highness the Head of State. And bless him, and guide him in his words and deeds.”

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Mughlaj, Imam of the Abdullah Ahmed Al-Nuaimi Mosque in Ras Al-Khaimah, said: “I extend my sincere thanks to Your Highness, in the spirit of returning the favor to its people, and giving the favor to those who deserve it. Whoever does not thank people does not thank God. May God reward you for the great generosity you have done, in addition to the great honors and white hands to which everyone who lives on the land of the Emirates is accustomed, the land of happiness, flowing giving, and sustainable goodness, from the founding father, Sheikh Zayed, may God bless his soul, and after him, Sheikh Khalifa. Bin Zayed, may God bless his soul, until I reached your highness, and you were the best successor to the best predecessor.”

For his part, Muawiyah Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Imam of the Umm al-Mu’minin Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah, said: “I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for his generous generosity to all imams and muezzins at the state level this month.” The holy month of Ramadan is the most blessed. It is not strange for His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, as his white hands extend throughout the world, witnessed by every story teller and denier.” He said, “The calls of the imams and their families were launched immediately after the news spread, praying for His Highness the President of the State to preserve, support, empower, care and bless. You, sir, have all my love, gratitude, hearing and obedience. May God not deprive us of you.”

Great donation

Qahtan Ahmed Khaled, the imam of the Salman Al Farsi Mosque in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah, said: “The Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, said (He who does not thank people does not thank God). The believer thanks people for their kindness and benevolence, and we, on this good occasion and the compassionate paternal initiative, thank His Highness for what he has done.” He gave us this great gift, and we ask God Almighty to reward him with the best reward, and place him in the balance of his good deeds, and to bless the United Arab Emirates, its president, sheikhs, government, and people, and to make it rejoice in glory and prosperity. Praise be to God for His grace and benevolence.”