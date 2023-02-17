Ali Maali (Dubai)

Al-Masry Imam Ashour, the former Zamalek player, presented his credentials in his first European appearance, when he scored a goal for Denmark’s Maitland against Sporting Lisbon, Portugal, as part of the qualifying play-off for the final price of the “Europa League” football.

Imam Ashour participated for 23 minutes, after he replaced Uruguayan Emilano Martinez in the 67th minute, and succeeded in making his first European mark with a goal in the 77th minute, to advance his team over Sporting until the 94th minute, before the Portuguese team equalized.

Imam Ashour, 24, wears shirt No. 10 with his Danish team, which confirms that he is a player of value and importance to the team, and he is nicknamed “The Wolves” in Danish stadiums.

Ashour said, “It feels great to score my first goals, in my first appearance with (wolves), and thanks to my players and colleagues in Maitland for the great support I found, as well as the Egyptian fans, whose support I feel morally.”

During the first minutes in which Imam Ashour participated, he had already proven his worth and quick harmony, and certainly the first goal in the big tournament would be a great moral motivation in his new start. .

After the goal, the Egyptian masses began to invade the Danish club’s means of communication, confirming their support for the team and the player, especially the fans of his former club, Zamalek, as well as the fans of Al-Mahalla in Gharbia Governorate.

And before Imam scored his team’s only goal, he had an opportunity to score, but unfortunately for him it went far from the goal, but he insisted on proving his presence in the first appearance with a goal in the 77th minute, and the official website of the Danish club confirmed in a short phrase what he said about Imam that he started the dream journey. for him.

Mittelland ranks seventh in the Danish League after 17 rounds, with 23 points, 12 points behind leaders Norchiland in the competition in which 12 teams participate.