Imam mukhtasib of the Moscow region Daud Mukhutdinov in an interview with RIA News advised the singer Manizha to change the song for her performance at the Eurovision Song Contest.

According to the imam, the Eurovision participant represents the country, therefore, “it is worth focusing on the perception of people”. “Considering that a lot of bad reviews are received in relation to the composition that she chose for the competition,” Mukhutdinov said.

At the same time, he noted that usually imam, religious figures do not meddle in the creative life of performers, since “the Almighty gives a person the right to choose,” however, from the point of view of Islam, it is not customary for a woman to dress openly, perform something on stage.

Earlier, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) called the song Russian Woman, which will be performed by Manizha, unworthy.

The text of the song was also criticized by the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko. “These are horses, people, and in general some kind of nonsense. I don’t understand what it is at all, ”she admitted.