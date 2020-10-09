Under the title “Art and disability”, this second edition of the “Imago” festival takes place in 43 theaters and places of exhibitions and debates in Ile-de-France, until December 20. Born from the merger of two departmental events (Orphée and Viva la Vida), “Imago” born in 2018 and must be held every two years. “We firmly defend the professional gesture of actors with disabilities” explain the two co-directors, Olivier Couder and Richard Leteurtre. And if they invite the public to come in large numbers, they also launch an appeal “to theater programmers: discovering a show with disabled actors is not doing a good deed.” It is above all to discover another aesthetic ”. they claim.

On a daily basis, artists with disabilities (from birth, after an accident, illness, etc.) are faced with discrimination. Depending, for example, on specialized work assistance establishments, they receive fees, like any actor, but these sums are, by current law, automatically deducted from their meager allowances for disabled workers. “This is one of the major issues in the issue of necessary inclusion”, protests Richard Leteurtre, who calls “for these disabled artists to get out of this ghetto, to give them their place in common labor law”. In his book “Présence du handicap dans le spectacle vivant” (published this fall by “erès” editions), Olivier Couder also points to one of the reasons for this festival: “the presence of the spectator with the disability (who) brings us into another poetic dimension of the world ”.

The weight of words with “Dislex”

Among the shows presented, let us mention “Dislex”, an adventure of travel, of exile in an unknown land. Here everything begins before the beginning. The public, in front of the doors of the room, is invited, whatever their age, to make a paper boat. The plan and the sheet are provided. A little later, these white and squared ships are part of the journey. Martin Staers-Polet and Isabelle Ronayette, also a director, invite you to sail towards an intimate destination, which they have experienced personally, that of dyslexia. Which is not officially recognized as a disease, rather a mishap, but which makes one word for another, write letters in an impossible order, speak “like a windmill”, in short mark a difference, disabling from the first years of school, which most often leaves indelible traces, with copies that all turn red, and “36 mistakes in four lines”.

Olivier Chapuis, the author of “Dislex” the name of this island of exile, is also dyslexic, just like the filmmaker Laurence Rebouillon, but not the videographer Thomas Guiral. Nevertheless, these last two are the creators of the projections which punctuate this sometimes poignant story, but never sad, far from it. The device provides in particular for live recordings, with images as funny as they are distorted portraits of the two actors, which thus multiply the characters. “Dislex is an invitation to change point of view, to see universes other than his own, to understand that this world is deeply plural, that each one deploys an environment according to his way of speaking and of feeling”. A beautiful invitation to live together with the differences of each.

W & M’s loving silence

Respect and difference are also at the center of W & M with the added bonus of love. Because it is this shared state that it is about, whatever its gender and whatever its preferences. This show in sign language is the new creation of the Lyon-based company On-Off, with Isabelle Voizeux and Anthony Guyon. As well as Géraldine Berger for the voice over. On the set, in a succession of “tableaux vivants”, in costumes that Mö de Lanfé, a scenographic stylist describes as “clothes, skin, superimposable membranes”, the two performers discover each other, look for each other, give free rein to their impulses, confronted to a universe of demonstration mannequins, temporary accomplices. Halfway between dance and the theater of gestures, W & M calls, with humor, to discover a particular universe. And surprising, in the best sense of the word.