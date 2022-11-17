What could a European pavilion be like within a universal exposition, the Venice Biennale or a fair? What does it look like and what does it mean? What would it contain? The artists, architects, curators and thinkers involved in the project promoted by the have tried to answer these questions European Cultural Foundation“The European Pavilion“, which presented today, Thursday 17 November, in Rome, the results of four years of meetings, studies and experiments, in which the protagonists involved were invited to represent Europe through the forms in which they usually express themselves, from art to food, from culture to architecture.

An artistic, cultural, social and political reflection on meaning of European identity in an era in which nationalism on the one hand and the war in Ukraine on the other have posed numerous challenges to the very meaning of the European project, which since 1954, the year which also coincides with the foundation of the European Cultural Foundationis constantly evolving. Co-organized in Rome by Rizoma Studio Foundation, the event will last until November 19 and will take place in various places, from the Goethe Institut to the Max Planck Institute for Art History, from the Acadeémie de France to the Swiss Institute, up to Villa Massimo. The Goethe Institut houses the works of anti-warcoalition.art, an online platform set up after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which brings together and publishes anti-war art projects created by artists from all over the world.

“The message of the antiwar coalition is to support the Ukrainian people in their struggle for freedom with artistic work, but the works of art go against every dictatorship, war, political and military repression, this is what we call artists to express themselves”, says a Tpi Maxim Tymimko, one of the curators of the project, which passes for the first time from digital to material reality within the spaces of the Goethe Institut. Born in Ukraine and raised in Belarus, Tymimko underlines the importance of fighting against all forms of repression, and that of transforming the projects created within the antiwar-coalition.art into installations to be exhibited and presented in various European capitals, from Berlin to Krakow.

For Ludovica Carbotta, Turin artist of the Ogr of Turin, another of the places of experimentation of the European Pavilion of the last four years, the European Pavilion is not a static place, but an object that moves together with people. “I come from outside myself” is the name of the work of art that emerged from his reflection: a machete. “It is based on the idea that a pavilion it cannot encompass the fragmented European identity in one place. For me, the European Pavilion is a place that can contain objects that people can carry with them, like a machete”, says Carbotta. The space of the former “Officine Grandi Riparazioni” in Turin was then transformed into a laboratory for reproducing objects that people could pick up and carry in their pockets. “A Pavilion like an embassy which, instead of representing a continent, is an embassy of the individual”.

Inside Villa Massimo, instead, the “EuPavilion Eight Proposal” takes place, a virtual installation created by the curators and architects Mark Provincial And Anna Livia Friel, in which eight ideas of the European Pavilion within the Venice Biennale are reproduced, where there are only spaces dedicated to individual nations. “We asked eight European architectural firms to formulate a project proposal for a hypothetical European pavilion for the Venice Biennale, partly because the pavilion looked like an architectural object that lends itself well to formal research and partly because it questioned the role of national pavilions within institutions such as the Biennale, asking ourselves about the possibility of developing a different model”, says a Tpi Friel, researcher at the University of Vienna.

“The invitation to propose these projects was used to understand if there was a trait that could connote a potential European architecture, what came out of it is that if there is a character of European architecture it is more methodological than formal”, he continues Friel. “The projects are divided into two categories: some focus on the pavilion as an architectural object with a language of a certain type, others as public space, organize it without adding architecture but with elements that define the perimeters of an open space”. The research did not reveal a specific architectural trait attributable to an idea of ​​Europe, but a type of shared space present throughout Europe and which in Europe we are used to taking for granted, namely that of the square and the public space open to all, “which is part of the European architectural tradition beyond specific languages ​​or historical periods”, concludes Friel.

Also at Villa Massimo the winegrowers of “Openope” present “The Borderless European Wine“, a wine made with grapes from Italian and French vineyards. Italian and French Chardonnay and Italian Riesling for the white; Cabernet Sauvignon, Gamay and Barbera for the red. A project that seeks to bring together winemakers from all over Europe to reflect on the challenges of the wine of the future in view of the effects of climate change. “What will tomorrow’s champagne be called if it will no longer be possible to produce it in France, but in England, due to climate change?”, ask the winemakers of Openope, with the aim of accompanying winemakers in tackling the climate crisis , and promote the idea that even through wine we can talk about what Europe is.