Imaging | Marketing of magnetic resonance imaging to the public should be limited, says Professor Kari Tikkinen

“Everyone have the right to receive information about their health. Full body magnetic resonance imaging. Fall campaign for a limited time from 599 euros.”

This is how Karelia Magneetti from Joensuu advertised in September. Numerous companies offer imaging done without a referral directly to consumers, but Karelia Magneetti says that it is the only one in Finland to offer whole-body magnetic examinations, “which can be used to map hidden or asymptomatic changes in the body”.

Harley Street are already in the past were worried about the trend, because descriptions without referrals often lead to unnecessary further examinations and follow-ups. Kela reimbursements for filming are no longer available.

Professor of urology and advocate of evidence-based medicine Kari Tikkinen called for a full-body ad after reading on X (formerly Twitter) that advertising be restricted in the same way that pharmaceutical marketing is restricted.

Professor Kari Tikkinen

Tikkine justifies his view from a long commute from Hamilton, Canada. He says that in Holland, the marketing of full-body magnetic resonance imaging is prohibited by law.

Sometimes this type of description can be beneficial to the individual, but it can also have significant disadvantages.

Magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound scans reveal a variety of “abnormalities” in the body of every middle-aged person.

“ “If prostate cancer is suspected, the chest is not imaged.”

The knees are worn and the coils are frayed, the spines have intervertebral spaces this way and that. A variety of cysts and other findings are seen, with a 1% probability of being malignant.

Most of these changes do not cause any harm. Finding them, on the other hand, causes anxiety, tests and surgeries, all of which have their own disadvantages.

For example, taking a test piece from the prostate causes one or two percent of patients to have a feverish infection that causes hospitalization, says urologist Tikkinen.

If a person has symptoms and cannot go to examinations due to congestion in healthcare, Tikkinen thinks that a self-initiated description can make sense. Even then, it doesn’t make sense to photograph the whole body.

In public healthcare, only targeted studies are conducted.

Going through the whole body also takes a significant amount of time for the radiologist, who has to look at every slice image. At the same time, there is a huge shortage of radiologists.

“But on the private side, you can view pictures and conveniently bill for them,” says Tikkinen.

“ “The queues get longer the more useless pictures are taken.”

Major harm from random imaging comes to public health care and its patients.

“The whole system collapses if we start photographing healthy, well-to-do people who are worried,” says Tikkinen. According to him, all kinds of accidental discoveries must be investigated, even though there is often a very small probability that there is anything serious in them.

“And on the public side, they are clarified.”

This creates unnecessary queues, delays the treatment of the sickest, and wastes taxpayers’ money.

“The queues get longer the more useless pictures are taken. And all this, because the private business has been engaged in a business that is profitable for the private, not for the whole,” Tikkinen wrote in X.

He says that people have the right to spend their money however they want, but it is the responsibility of professionals to look after the patients and the health care system.

