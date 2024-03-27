IMAGINE that Mexico act openly in favor of employment ofclean energiespromoting the installation of wind fields and solarleaving aside – as many conscious nations are doing – the use of fossil energies that cause damage to the environment.

IMAGINE that we revive the northwest hydraulic megaprojectwhich was dreamed of many years ago, which sought to integrate the hydraulic resources of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa and Nayarit to take advantage of every last drop of water that is now poured into the sea and thus minimize the water crisis – which is not denying it stops causing severe damage – distributing water throughout this rich part of Mexico, avoiding floods in certain areas and/or severe droughts in others.

IMAGINE that really in Mexico everyone, absolutely everyone, we respected the lawthat there was no impunity or distinction when applying it, that the law was the law, that there was no need for threat or punishment to comply with it, that there were no omissions, simulations, or distinctions in its application.

IMAGINE that all Mexicans fought in against povertyof the corruption and of the ignorancethat no Mexican should evade that responsibility.

IMAGINE that we all: teachers, families, government and society made an effort to educate to childhood and youth, to instill in them the values ​​and principles that govern an honest, industrious, thriving and successful society.

IMAGINE if we stopped fighting among ourselves and all united around the goal of building a better Mexico.

IMAGINE if we stopped looking for blame to focus on finding solutions, imagine if we no longer spent our energy trying to detect who is responsible for each problem we suffer from and instead used it trying to solve it.

IMAGINE that our leaders were clearly aware that they are occupying that position because they have the responsibility of addressing the issues and needs of the population in general.

IMAGINE that our popular representatives truly represented the citizens, ceasing to follow the guidelines of their political party.

IMAGINE that we live in a first world country, with a high standard of living, without corruption, with respect for the law and human rights, a country without poverty or ignorance, with a highly efficient health system. In short, the dreamed Mexico.





Well, that Mexico, that imaginary world, will become reality when we go from just imagination, from dreaming, to acting and we give ourselves, as one, to materializing each of those dreams. When it will be? When we Mexicans decide.

For a dignified and United Mexico, let's make a pact to decide together and achieve it together.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. as of March 27, 2024.

