With fierce aerodynamics and a Honda engine, the Ariel Atom 400R is really just an F1 car for the public road.

There is only one reason to buy the Ariel Atom: the driving characteristics. This is not a car you buy for practicality. And it’s not a car you buy for the looks either. The Ariel Atom looks like a miniature version of the Maeslant storm surge barrier on wheels. But none of that is relevant: the Atom is a thrill to drive.

The first Ariel Atom saw the light of day 23 years ago, then with a modest 190 hp from a Rover block. Over the years, however, there have been a lot of versions, with powers up to 500 hp in the completely insane Ariel Atom V8.

The British now present a new variation on the theme: the Atom 4R. This is the hardcore version of the Atom 4 (if it wasn’t already hardcore). That car had the 320 hp block from the Civic Type R, but the Atom 4R has a new engine.

The Atom 4R has the engine from the… Civic Type R. The new Civic Type R, that is. It wasn’t there when the Atom 4 was unveiled in 2018. But now the British have seized the opportunity to hang the block in the Atom.

The new 2.0 VTEC four-cylinder has 330 hp as standard, which is only a very small upgrade. Ariel has therefore taken it a step further. The block now delivers 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque. This makes it the second most powerful Ariel ever (after the V8).

Ariel does not mention the exact weight, but the performance says enough. The Atom 4R blasts from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 (!) seconds. The top speed is 274 km/h. That is a little less extreme, but in a car like this it will still feel extreme.

The Ariel Atom 4R not only has more power, but also modified aerodynamics. With a large rear wing and a front spoiler, it is a kind of miniature Formula 1 car.

You can undoubtedly have a lot of fun with the Ariel Atom 4R, but it is an expensive go-kart. In England there is a price tag of £ 64,950 excluding taxes. In the Netherlands you would therefore end up well above the ton.

