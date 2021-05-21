Physicist Stephen Hawking, in his office at the Center for Applied Mathematics at the University of Cambridge, photographed by Gorka Lejarcegi in 2005. Gorka Lejarcegi

The most unique interview I have ever done was with Stephen Hawking in his Cambridge office. It is true that the great physicist had been kind enough to accept a few questions a few days before, and received us with the answers already loaded into his famous voice synthesizer. Despite this, he gave me the opportunity to ask him another question live. Thanks to my familiarity with jazz, I managed to improvise one in two seconds: Is it possible that the Big Bang was not the origin of the universe? Hawking concentrated on the task of answering. As I was talking to his assistant and his PhD students, I heard the physicist produce a click occasionally. The assistant walked over to the screen and confirmed that Hawking was going to give me a thorough answer.

Click, click. His only contact with the world was the index finger of his right hand, with which he could press the keys of the computer built into the chair, slowly and painfully. It took him the entire hour of the interview to answer: “There are theories in which there is a phase of the universe prior to the Big Bang, but the equations break down at the Big Bang, so you cannot follow them through that moment. The universe as we know it began at the Big Bang ”. I have seldom been so grateful for an answer. Not only because it blew your mind, but because of the effort it took to write it. It must also be said that, when the photographer, Gorka Lejarcegi, climbed up on his table to get the perfect point of view, Hawking kicked him out of the office with a go out of the synth that came out pretty fast, to be honest. It is one thing to analyze the universe and another is to send a photographer to the streets.

Back then, in 2005, I was shocked that Hawking did not use mind / machine interface technology, which at that time was beginning to show its potential in experimental situations. Monkeys first, and then people, have shown beyond reasonable doubt that electrode chips implanted in the brain can work the miracle of connecting the mind directly to a robotic arm or a walking carcass. Krishna Shenoy and his colleagues at Stanford University, California, present now in Nature a mind / machine interface — an electrode chip implanted in the brain — that converts the patient’s thought into text. This would have helped Hawking, and it will help many people paralyzed by illness or accident. It will allow them, literally, to write with their imagination. Think of the “g”, and there the interface goes by typing a “g” on your keyboard.

Research has allowed a 65-year-old paralyzed man to type his thoughts at 90 characters per minute (c / m). It is less than the average speed of ordinary people, about 190 c / m on a computer, but certainly much more than Hawking’s speed with his last useful finger. In fact, the typical speed of a teenage girl typing on the keyboard is no more than 115 c / m. The mind of a quadriplegic is about to reach the fingers of a kid, which in itself is a technological prodigy. But it is even more interesting to imagine the possibilities of this technique. Writing ideas just by imagining them is my favorite.