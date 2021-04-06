The last killers of Dead by daylight they have been disappointing to say the least. Following the exciting announcement of Silent Hill, Pyramid Head, and Cheryl Mason during the fourth anniversary event last summer 2020, The Deterioration, The Twins and now The Treacherous they have not been what the fans expected. However, another surprise is expected on the fifth anniversary this June. Jason from Friday the 13th? Resident Evil? Alien? Now imagine what Alien would be like as a killer from Dead by Daylight with a spectacular video that you can see below and that has been shared on the YouTube channel Rarithlynx.

In it we can see everything that would surround the arrival of the xenomorph to the Behavior Interactive video game, from a thematic main menu with your own music to your own gameplay controlling the Alien, going through his own perks. The mentioned youtuber points out in his thanks that the assets to place the Alien in Dead by Daylight have been borrowed from Creative Assembly and its game Alien Isolation. As can be seen in the gameplay, the Alien would have no terror radius and would be capable of move at full speed across the map to surprise survivors with swift, stealthy strikes.

Fans agree that the Betrayer is Dead by Daylight’s weakest assassin.

All in a stormy redesign of the MacMillan Estate as a map, which looks amazing. We invite you to take a look at this great concept video and, at the same time, we urge you to comment what licensed assassin would you like to join Dead by Daylight for their 5th anniversary event. Would you go for Alien, the eighth passenger or would you prefer Jason or Resident Evil? Last year Candyman sounded loud, but the option seems to have been diluted after the delay of the new film in the horror saga.