Sinaloa.- Each country has its own thing, but without a doubt the inhabitants of Latin America cannot be compared to them when it comes to atmosphere, because in every corner they organize parties, as samples, this group of friends who in full Banquet peda began to dance sensually.

Therefore, imagine living in Europe and missing out on the peculiar parties and gatherings, because in this viral video it was seen that at girls that live in Culiacan, Sinaloathey have plenty of energy when it comes to dancing.

The clip was shared by the account “@Compa Koki”, on the TikTok platform, in which they showed what it is to bring the rhythm through the veins and in the middle of the street they showed their talent for dancing.

During the filming, the women are seen twerking to the ground, because in the middle of the public thoroughfare they demonstrated how they know how to do until splitsomersaults, because their prohibited steps they came to light.

Before the great dance, Internet users commented, “Whoever keeps them loses”, “if we don’t end up like this, I don’t want anything”, “The neighbor looking out the window tells her husband, the insecticide was in the garage, no! on the street”.

In the background you can hear the popular audio “Imagine living in Europe and missing out on this”, along with the song “La vecinita”, by Vico C, the viral video already has more than 1 million views, as the women danced unbelievably.