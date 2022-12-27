For some time now there has been talk of an alleged series of Netflix dedicated to Legend of Zeldawhich apparently had an unconfirmed cancellation by Nintendo. And although the plan to bring the saga to TV is something that is not going to happen, some artists have already been thinking about their dream cast for the possible program.

Such is the case of the artist Dan Levelle, who previously gave Tom Holland the appearance of the protagonist of the saga, links, this with factions that anyone can leave impressed. And now, the same thing was done but with the British actress, Emma Watsonbecause he is giving her the role of the princess of Hyrule with subtle touches that fans will surely like.

Take a look at the art:

From what you see in the photo, Emma Watson It looks very similar to the version of Zelda in the game of twilight princess, that means that he did not have to make many changes to his hair color, since he is brown. Added to that are the emerald-colored eye face arrangements and also the triangular-tipped ears that characterize the hyilians.

For now, Nintendo has no plans to launch any series based on The Legend of Zelda, Well, to begin with, they are quite busy with bringing the next video game that is going to be released in May of 2023. To this is added that as for the cinematographic part, the person in charge at this moment is Mariosaga that will release its animated film very soon.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I am still not convinced by the idea of ​​a Zelda series or movie by Netflix, since its adaptations are a coin in the air, it can be acceptable or also fatal. Of course, it is not ruled out that Nintendo wants to continue experimenting with this type of product after the reception of the Mario tape.