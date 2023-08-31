Alternative rock band Imagine Dragons has released a new single, the result of a collaboration with Bethesda Softworks, ahead of the company’s long-awaited RPG Starfield, out September 6 on Xbox and PC. This new track, titled Children of the Sky, is accompanied by a music video showcasing never-before-seen sequences from the game. Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation RPG set among the stars, you can create your character from scratch and explore an open world with a freedom that Bethesda calls “unprecedented, in an epic journey to discover the answer to humanity’s greatest mystery”. Players can pre-order the game now or play from release day with Game Pass. By pre-ordering the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition players will get up to five days early access to the game.