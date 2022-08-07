Imagine Dragons arrives in Colombia this October. This presentation, which is part of the Mercury World Tour 2022, joins the many concerts that the coffee country has received and has scheduled for this year. To the delight of their large legion of fans, this will be the second show of the popular alternative rock band in these lands after their visit in 2015.

On this occasion, the group will present the work from their most recent album, Mercury – Act 1 & 2. The stop in Bogotá will be the only one in Colombia during its time in South America, which will also include presentations in Brazil and Argentina. The world tour began in February and they have already passed through the United States, Canada and different countries in Europe.

YOU CAN SEE: This is how international media report on the death of prominent actor Diego Bertie

Before the release of his new album, Imagine Dragons has had a string of hit singles on the major charts, such as “bones”, which has positioned itself in the top 100 of Billboard and has reached 331 million views to date, as well as 31 million views for its music video on YouTube.

When is Imagine Dragons coming to Colombia?

the concert of Imagine Dragons in Colombia It is scheduled for this October 18 at the Coliseo Live in Bogotá, a venue with capacity for more than 20,000 spectators. Pre-sale of tickets began this Friday, August 5.

When do Imagine Dragons tickets go on sale?

The pre-sale of tickets for the concert of Imagine Dragons in Colombia it began at 10:00 am this Friday, August 5 for the fan club, and will continue until 11:59 pm.

YOU CAN SEE: Yuya and Werevertumorro: how did your love story start and why did it end?

Meanwhile, the pre-sale for those who pay with a Banco Aval card begins on Monday, August 8 at 9:00 am and ends on Tuesday, August 9 at 11:59 pm. Finally, the general sale of tickets begins on Wednesday the 10th at 9:00 am.

Imagine Dragons announced its presentation in Colombia for this October 18. Photo: muscitrendscol / Twitter

Imagine Dragons in Colombia: ticket prices

Ticket prices for the Imagine Dragons concert are 110,000 Colombian pesos for the cheapest and 480,000 for the most expensive (front plate). You can get them online through the platform boxofficelive.com.