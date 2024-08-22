The drummer of the Imagine DragonsDaniel Platzman, has announced his final farewell to the American band after more than a decade. Platzman, recalls the Independent, had joined the Las Vegas group led by singer Dan Reynolds in 2011, shortly before they signed with Interscope Records.

The musician wanted to share the news with his followers on Instagram: “After an incredible journey of over a decade – he wrote -, I will be leaving the extraordinary band that is Imagine Dragons. I wanted to share my deepest gratitude to you, the fans, for your unwavering support and for sharing the joy of music with me. Connecting with all of you has truly been the highlight of this chapter. I’m excited to soon share more about the projects I’ve been hard at work on over the past few months, centered around my greatest passion: film scoring and composing. I promise you’ll be the first to know. Stay tuned”, the drummer concluded.