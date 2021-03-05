The American singer Dan reynolds and his wife Aja volkman They donated the house where the leader of the pop rock band Imagine Dragons lived as a child to the Encircle organization.

Located in Las Vegas, the property has been valued at one million dollars and would serve to support the campaign: 8 million 8 houses, an initiative that provides resources to young people LGBTQ + and their families in vulnerable situations.

So far, three operational houses have been established in the states of Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Nevada. The property donated by Dan Reynolds will be the first in Las Vegas.

“Encircle is about uniting young LGBTQ + people and their families, to include the community and strengthen the ties that connect us,” said the interpreter of “I bet my life” in a press release signed also by his wife, who is the leader of the indie rock band Nico Vega.

“Being part of this organization means a lot to both of us, and we know that the home that Dan grew up in will be a loving and supportive home for every LGBTQ + youth who crosses the threshold,” the party notes.

Dan Reynolds has at various times expressed his support for the LGBTQ + community.

In 2019, she appeared on the cover of English magazine Gay times. And the previous year he joined the documentary Believer, that addressed the conflict between homosexuality and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to which he belongs.

