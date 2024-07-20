I liked to travel to cities that sounded good to the ear, Alexandria, Syracuse, Berlin, Shanghai, Nairobi, San Pedro de Atacama, Easter Island, names whose syllables you could lick around your mouth like you would taste a liquor. The first condition for leaving home was that the name of the city was drinkable. Before, when I traveled, I would buy a plane ticket, pack my suitcase, and go physically check out what kind of beauty existed inside the euphony of that word. Now I only access these beautiful places on this planet by pedaling on a stationary bike.

According to one of Zeno’s paradoxes, the swift Achilles will never be able to catch up with the tortoise because when he is about to overtake it, the tortoise is just a little further away, since the space that Achilles travels must always be divided in half to infinity. In fact, this hero cannot even move a foot. The same does not happen with the stationary bicycle, which, when parked on the ground, can go anywhere.

I start pedalling and the island of Rhodes appears on the horizon and I reach it without any difficulty. I contemplate its golden light. The boats with the pink bilge enter the port of Mandraki at dusk on their way back from fishing. From the top of the columns that adorn the entrance a pair of deer greet and bid farewell to the tourists who wave their hands from the deck of the cruise ships. In ancient times the Greek and Roman triremes, the armies of the Greeks and Romans, passed through here. Suleiman the Magnificent and the armies of the Templars. To really know a city, it is best to never visit it and to always keep it in your desire. That time it was winter and the cats were sleeping in the sun on the overheated hoods of the cars.

An earthquake toppled the famous Colossus of Rhodes in 226 BC. After the quake, the colossus lay on the ground for several centuries, with no one daring to raise it up again because it was a bad omen. Over time, it was dismantled and turned into cauldrons and other kitchen utensils.

A couple dances on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the 1980s, in a photograph by Francisco Ontañón. Francisco Ontañón

I continue pedaling on the exercise bike and with no other help than my will I arrive in New Orleans, a city that smells of the perfume of fleshy flowers, of clouds of sugary alcohol. I stop to let a funeral pass by followed by a small orchestra of blacks playing trumpets and drums. Louis Armstrong sings: When the Saints Go Marching In. As I pass, gentlemen emerge from every saloon and take off their hats. I leave behind the Mississippi pier and the music coming from the Jackson Brewery, enter the French Quarter, and at the Bourbon Street intersection I remember everything I’ve read by Mark Twain, Truman Capote, and Tennessee Williams. I remember the sweaty shirt Marlon Brando wore on the streetcar called Desire. Indeed, Deseo was a neighbourhood inhabited by handsome and violent Poles. The tram had a stop at Plaza de Armas.

I have been pedaling for half an hour to relieve my sciatica and now in the old Prague cemetery, among the mouldy tombstones, I am looking for Rabbi Löw’s grave, covered in rotten leaves. This place is a vestige of the old ghetto next to to the Pinkas synagogue Among the beams of the coffered ceiling sleeps the Golem doll, a talisman to which the Jews turn to rid themselves of all evil. I cross the Charles Bridge on the exercise bike to go up to the castle and then go down to the centre of the old city along Jan Neruda Street in search of all the rooms where Kafka lived. It is useless to try to find them. With the wheels of the exercise bike I have just crushed a beetle.

The Old-New Synagogue in the Josefov district of Prague, birthplace of the Golem. Luis Dafos (getty images)

Tens of thousands of wildebeest on the esplanade Masai Mara The Kenyans are looking for a hero who will give them the courage and confidence to cross the Mara River in search of the green pastures of the Serengeti. At the narrowest pass, crocodiles await. A hundred wildebeest line up next to the hero and suddenly throw themselves into the water, where the squall of foam is visible in the water’s mouth. With my exercise bike, I can easily jump across the river in the middle of the fight to the death.

In Jerusalem, the three monotheistic gods are killing each other. Ambulances, police vans, prayers, bells and psalms are ringing at the same time. Jerusalem, the bloody conscience of the West. Vienna of the subconscious and the Sacher chocolate cake, with Hitler’s moustache inside. Vienna of the cafes with large mirrors, where fainting violins sound and Klimt’s women, plated in gold, call out to an elegant and extremely old waiter. Cathay Hotel Shanghai and the blind monks from the Jade Buddha Temple. The gorillas of Rwanda. St. Petersburg and the rotten pot of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s literature. Cuzco. Fez. The Atacama Desert, Easter Island. Today’s session lasted half an hour. I get off the exercise bike and walk a little better. I seem to be recovering from sciatica.

