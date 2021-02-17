Imaginarium store, in Zaragoza.

Imaginarium is in danger of becoming a broken toy. What was a dream story, especially in the 2000s, has turned into a nightmare in the last five years. So much so that the company is negotiating to reduce its structure to a minimum: at the end of the month it will only have two stores of its own open in Spain – one in Malaga and the other in Zaragoza – of the 43 it has and will lay off 111 workers out of the 144 with those that count, according to union sources. In this way, you will only have electronic commerce to avoid the final closure.

The toy company, created in 1994, has been an icon for several generations and its double entrance to the stores became very popular (with one adult-size door and another for children). His years of splendor, led by Félix Tena, even led him to have a wide presence throughout the world. Although according to the unions with this expansion the financial problems began for a brand that shone with its own light in the world of toys. Its near future involves lowering the blind in 41 of its own stores and an ERE that will be effective at the end of the month.

The company has long chained tough negotiations with its staff. Although he still resists and hopes to survive. “We have already been thinking about the financial part in recent years, but the covid arrived and it ended up complicating things. What we are doing is migrating to a business model that does not depend on physical stores. We are not closing, we are transforming ourselves ”, explained this Tuesday Federico Carrillo, CEO of Imaginarium, in an interview with The Aragón Newspaper.

The stores that will stay alive have varied since the beginning of the negotiation, according to the workers’ representatives. The chosen ones, at least for now, are the Ingenio store in Malaga and the Aragonia store in Zaragoza. Eight or ten franchises will be added to this, according to union sources. “The company is not viable and they are using legal tools to get rid of the workers without paying the settlement,” complains Carmina Ramos, head of union action at CCOO-Aragón.

The financial situation of the firm has been delicate for a long time. In fact, the coronavirus pandemic has done nothing more than deliver the coup de grace after years dragging serious problems. At the end of fiscal year 2019, the latest accounts presented by the company, it had to implement a restructuring plan because its equity was negative. In other words, it was already on the verge of bankruptcy. In addition, last September he requested creditors’ pre-bankruptcy because he has not managed to channel the crisis.

“The group has obtained operating losses amounting to 8.5 million euros in 2018/19,” improving part of the losses of 12.4 million a year earlier, according to the accounts. The improvement is explained by the closing of stores that had already begun: “Although the turnover has been lower, mainly due to a lower number of stores, the margin has improved, and the decrease in operating expenses due to the organized closure of the business areas with lower profitability and tight control of operating expenses ”, explained Imaginarium. An adjustment process that is now intensifying. The question is whether it will be enough to survive.

Lack of liquidity

In Workers’ Commissions, for their part, they insist that the Imaginarium crisis is not something new. When he took over the Carrillo firm in 2017, the company had already suffered losses. “International expansion was the beginning of the end. When Federico Carrillo arrived there were already losses. And from there Imaginarium has continued to lose year after year ”, explains Marta Laiglesia, general secretary of the Federation of Services of CCOO-Aragón.

The situation is dramatic, with 14 million euros of accumulated debt, as stated by the company in the negotiation. There are no doubts in reading the current position. The differences come in the distribution of blame along the way. Among the objective data, there is a devastating one: between July of last year and next March it will have gone from a staff of about 270 workers to only thirty. Something difficult to digest and that is aggravated by the bolt of almost the entire network of stores. “The situation is disturbing and the advance of the closings worries us. Only two operations will remain ”, adds Laiglesia.

The union representatives, on the current negotiation, try to reduce the number of dismissals (it has already gone from 125 to 111). And they insist on the need for the documentation presented to be explained to them. In particular, the situation of the bankruptcy, the refinancing agreement, the viability plan that allows the continuity of the activity, the payment of the payrolls for the month of February and the date of execution of the dismissals. “Imaginarium must assume its responsibility and not transfer it to the public coffers so that Fogasa assumes the payment”, Laiglesia assured.

While the negotiation continues, with new meetings in the coming days, most of the shops at street level have left the blind down permanently. The company trusts that part of the closures will be reversible, although the dream of Imaginarium – and of thousands of children – seems to be ending.