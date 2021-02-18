One of the most famous toy stores in Spain is undoubtedly Imaginarium. Created in 1992 by Félix Tena, it became very popular for its iconic double entrance to the shops, one for adults and one for children. But the serious financial problems suffered has caused its structure is reduced to the maximum.

A) Yes, of the 43 establishments it has distributed throughout the national territory, so Only two will remain open: one in Malaga and one in Zaragoza (city in which the first store was opened). The labor effect will also have notable consequences, since 111 of its 144 workers will be laid off at the end of the month.

Electronic commerce

The only consolation left to avoid total closure is e-commerce. In that line it was manifested Federico Carrillo, CEO of the company, in an interview in The Aragón Newspaper: “We were already mulling over the financial part in recent years, but COVID arrived and ended up complicating things. What we are doing is migrating to a business model that does not depend on physical stores. We are not closing, we are transforming “.

The executive himself explains in the aforementioned medium the dramatic current situation: “We are trying to make the company survive, but now We don’t even have income to pay Social Security. “ According to the latest accounts presented at the close of fiscal year 2019, the firm’s funds were negative and bankruptcy was already on the verge.

14 million debt

For this reason, last September they requested the pre-bankruptcy of creditors. As the company has emphasized at the negotiating table with the unions, accumulated debt amounts to 14 million euros.

Emotional message

On the occasion of the announcement of the closure of Imaginarium, The moving poster in one of the shops went viral of the company: “We have seen you grow … It has been a pleasure! Goodbye.” As a result, messages and comments on social networks followed recalling old visits or purchases in the establishment.