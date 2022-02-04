Saltillo.- A snowfall appeared this morning in Saltillobut strangely, only in one place about a mile east of the city.

The intersection of Bulevar Fundadores and the Libramiento Óscar Flores Tapia, on the dividing line between Saltillo and Arteaga, on the side of Saltillowas the point where the phenomenon was most concentrated.

While in most of Saltillo and in the mountainous area of ​​Arteaga, as in La Carbonera, Bella Unión or Los Lirios, there was no snowfall, only some ice accumulated on the north face of the trees and some plants.

Read more: VIDEO. As a precaution they close the Saltillo-Monclova highway after freezing

“About 8:00 in the morning it started to fall snowit fell for a while, the trees began to turn white, but nothing else was in this area,” commented an element of the Arteaga Fire Department, who since dawn have been monitoring the bridge over the Óscar Flores Tapia Bypass, which was closed due to freezing around 9:30 a.m.

Snow in this specific point of the city concentrated families who came to enjoy the landscape, to take photos and even to make a snowman.

In the municipal seat of Arteaga, about 6 kilometers from this point, there was only some ice on the trees.

on other occasionsfamilies look for snow in the mountainous area of ​​Arteagabut now they parked their vehicles next to Fundadores Boulevard to take advantage of this unusual snowfall.

The winter stormwhich reached Saltillo Thursday afternoon has brought frost and some frozen bridges, mainly on the outskirts of the city.

Read more: Weather forecast today: cold front 28 will cross the southeast of Mexico with heavy rains

The ice on the bridges in the “La Muralla” area, about 150 kilometers north of Saltilloforced this Friday morning, to close the road Saltillo-Monclova and the National Guard Highway Division established the Monterrey-Castaños highway as an alternative route.