Florida, United States.- Storm “Helene” caused deadly flooding in the Carolinas on Friday after causing great destruction as a highly intense hurricane in Florida and Georgia overnight, leaving at least 40 people dead, neighborhoods flooded and more than 4 million of homes and businesses without electricity.

The Category 4 storm made landfall shortly before midnight in the Big Ben region of Florida, leaving a chaotic landscape of overturned boats in ports, downed trees, submerged cars and flooded streets.

. Police and firefighters carried out thousands of water rescues in all affected states, including in Atlanta, Georgia, where an apartment complex had to be evacuated due to flooding.

“Helene” arrived in Florida with winds of 225 kilometers per hour, and weakened to a tropical storm on its way to Georgia. Up to 50cm of rain was forecast in some places.

At 11 a.m., its maximum sustained winds were nearly 100 kilometers per hour and it was expected to stall over the Tennessee Valley over the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for several counties in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina on Friday morning.

“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. LOOK FOR HIGH GROUND NOW!,” the service said.

In western North Carolina, Rutherford County emergency officials warned residents near Lake Lure Reservoir shortly before noon to evacuate. “Imminent failure of the dam,” they added.

The extent of the damage in Florida began to be known at dawn.

40 people have died in at least four US states

In Florida at least 7 people died.

One person died on a highway in Tampa due to a falling sign, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis, and another died in Dixie County when a tree fell on a home.

At least 17 people died after Hurricane Helene crossed South Carolina overnight Friday.

Among the dead were two firefighters responding to calls in Saluda County, Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news conference Friday.

In Georgia, a spokesman for Governor Brian Kemp says 11 people have died from hurricane-related causes.

Meanwhile, two dead people are also reported in North Carolina. One of the victims died in Charlotte when a tree fell on a house, the Fire Department reported.

Dozens of people were being rescued by helicopter from a Tennessee hospital flooded by “Helene.”

About 54 people were moved to the roof of Unicoi County Hospital as water quickly flooded the facility, according to Ballad Health.

The company said on social media that county officials had ordered an evacuation of the hospital Friday morning due to rising water in the Nolichucky River, including 11 patients.

More than 4 million homes and businesses were without power Friday morning in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the damage caused by Helene in the area appears to be greater than the combined damage from Idalia and Hurricane Debby in August. “It’s demoralizing,” he said.

President Joe Biden said he was praying for survivors as the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency headed to the area. The agency has deployed more than 1,500 workers, and by the end of the morning, they had collaborated in 400 rescues.