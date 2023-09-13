with videoThe search for thousands of missing people in Derna, Libya, entered its third day on Wednesday. Aid supplies and bulldozers are being brought to the eastern city, where at least 5,300 bodies have now been counted. The Refugee Foundation has already raised tens of thousands of euros.



Minister Hichem Chkiouat of the eastern Libyan government warned that the death toll could double. The Libyan minister states that ‘dozens of bodies keep washing up at the sea’. Parts of the coastal city of Derna have been wiped out after dams broke in the area. That happened when the heavy storm Daniel passed over the area.

Buildings have collapsed and residents and vehicles have been swept away by the swirling water. Journalists saw bodies everywhere in the corridors of a hospital on Tuesday. A resident of Derna told the Reuters news agency that he had lost thirty family members.

The city of Derna was hit extremely hard by storm Daniel. © AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty



‘At least 30,000 people displaced’

The rescue operation is further complicated by political divisions in oil-rich Libya. The country has been in chaos since the fall of the Gaddafi regime in 2011. There are two rival governments, in the east and the west. The internationally recognized government in western Tripoli effectively has no control over Derna, located 900 kilometers to the east, but does send aid. Several countries have also pledged help, including Qatar and Turkey.

Satellite images of the city give an idea of ​​the extent of the devastation. The river that ran through the city is now many times wider. Buildings that stood next to it have disappeared. Damage to the roads would make relief efforts difficult. Derna is said to have had around 125,000 inhabitants prior to the flood. Thousands of people are still missing.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that at least 30,000 people have been displaced in Derna by the floods. Residents also had to leave their homes in other places in eastern Libya due to the severe weather. According to the IOM, more than 6,000 people were displaced there.

The city of Derna seen from above, the damage is enormous. © AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty



Help from the Netherlands: ‘Encouraging’

The Refugee Foundation started a fundraising campaign on Tuesday. A spokesperson made it clear that 65,000 euros have already been raised. “That’s encouraging. People apparently feel involved in this disaster.” The organization also announced that it will make a quarter of a million euros available for this disaster.

"The needs are high. There are many people on the run. Our priorities now are clean drinking water, food and shelter. Many people have lost everything. After the basic necessities, we look to the hospitals to assist them," said Benoit de Gryse, Head of Programs and Policy at the Refugee Foundation. He indicates that he has heard through the partners on site that the telephone lines are slowly restarting and that electricity may soon improve in the area.

The Red Cross has also taken action. Yesterday the giro number 7447 opened to collect money. A spokesperson said on Wednesday that they did not yet have an estimate of the money raised that will be transferred directly to the Red Crescent. The Red Cross does not speak of competition in raising money for the victims of the earthquake in Morocco. “A lot of help is needed for both disasters,” the Red Cross said.

The Libyan city after the massive flooding caused by Storm Daniel. © AP Photo/Jamal Alkomaty



Reluctant with help

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah of the recognized western government said on Tuesday evening that many countries and organizations have offered help after the severe storm and floods in his country, but that his government is still considering what exactly the Libyans need. “We will only accept what is necessary.”

The United States, France and Italy, among others, have offered to help with emergency aid and rescue efforts in the affected area in eastern Libya. But the Dbeibah government has sent planes carrying aid to the disaster area to help, a rare sign of cooperation in the torn country.

Rescue workers from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have already arrived in eastern Libya. Egypt has also sent a plane with aid supplies and personnel to the neighboring country.

Minute of silence at professional football also for Libya victims

A minute’s silence will be held in all matches in the Eredivisie, Kitchen Champion Division and Women’s Eredivisie this weekend. It was initially intended as a tribute to the victims of the earthquake in Morocco. But due to developments in Libya, where thousands of people have died due to flooding in recent days, this disaster is also being considered. Amateur football associations can also express their condolences in this way this weekend to the victims of the events in both North African countries.

Storm Daniel has caused havoc in Derna. Thousands of people have died. © AP / Jamal Alkomaty



Aid workers in Derna, Libya. © via Reuters

