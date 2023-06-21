During the final number of Beyoncé’s concert in Amsterdam, she is supposed to fly in the air on her silver horse. But when the moment comes, the horse stays on stage. Beyoncé decides to go closer to the public. But that also goes wrong. The crew members are too late to place a staircase and so the singer remains irritated on her horse. Although the crew members still don’t realize that, the American singer then tries to push the stairs away with her foot. ,,Oh my God!” she says in frustration after her last note.

The incident from last weekend’s concert was captured on mobile by several fans and is now circulating on the internet. Queen B unpacked during the show with hits from her new and seventh studio album Renaissance. Highlights were Break my soul and Cozy. It became a party when she started a classic: Crazy in love. This site’s reviewer awarded Beyoncé’s show five stars.