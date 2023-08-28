In these months, many rumors have circulated around the world of video games, and one of the strongest is related to Nintendo, since data has come to light about what the successor to nintendoswitch, either in specifications and also in the release date. And now that we are approaching the end of the year, these myths are more constant.

On this occasion, a specific image has been shared through social networks, that is the supposed logo of the console, which would lose its original nickname to become something called Nintendo Focus. This under a gray background, stipulating that red would no longer be part of defining the Japanese company.

Here is the logo for Nintendo FOCUS. I will share more information and videos in the coming days. Unless Nintendo comes for my ass. #Nintendo #Switch #gamin pic.twitter.com/Ts8lYfK1lJ — jonathan bark (@jj201501) August 21, 2023

According to what was commented by the user who has shown the logo to the fans, in the next few he will release more information and videos about it. And although it is not entirely reliable information, it is possible that we will soon see the shape that said console will have, especially to remove the doubt as to whether it will continue to be hybrid or will go to a more traditional format.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is that this logo does not seem very credible to me, but this statement that there will be videos and information soon draws a lot of attention, I will not deny it.