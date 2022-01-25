Images of the terrible stampede that left victims in the Africa Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
January 24, 2022, 10:22 PM
A stampede outside a stadium Cameroon where the local team played a match for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) left at least half a dozen dead and several injured on Monday, state television reported. The tragedy occurred when a crowd tried to force its way into the 60,000-capacity Olembé stadium to watch Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1.
“An avalanche at the entrance to the Olembé stadium” left “half a dozen dead and dozens injured,” according to the Cameroonian state network CRTV. The channel specified that the authorities and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) “are monitoring the situation of the injured in the city’s hospitals.”
tragedy in africa
CAF, which organizes the continental tournament, sent its general secretary “to accompany the victims admitted to hospitals in Yaoundé.” “CAF is currently investigating the situation to obtain more details of the incidents,” the confederation added.
The entity added that it is in “constant communication with the Cameroonian government and the Local Organizing Committee.” On the field of play, before the news of the incident outside the stadium was known,
Cameroon secured their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament, where they will face Gambia at the weekend in Douala. Comoros played a remarkable game against
Cameroon, after qualifying for the round of 16 in their first participation in the CAN.
SPORTS AND AFP
January 24, 2022, 10:22 PM
