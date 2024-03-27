Since last year, a new project known as Brooklynwhich would be a new console Xbox Series X with unique capabilities, which until now has not been directly revealed to the brand's enthusiastic public. However, it seems that the news is advancing quickly, so images of what the device would be have been leaked, or at least that is what has been distributed throughout the internet world.

Here you can see them:

From what can be seen in the image, to differentiate it from the final version of the console it will be white on this occasion, and as for the ports, they seem to be in the same place, with the normal USB on the side. front, as well as some USB-C at the back, the network input, for hard drives and power inputs. However, and as was already rumored, the absence of input for Blu Ray is clear, so this edition will be totally digital but with more power than a Series S.

For its part, no images of the control that this edition will have have come to light, but there is talk of a new one that, once the console is released, will also go on sale individually, having the ability to save energy. so that changing batteries is more agile. Beyond that, it is expected that the functions are just the same as those of Xbox Series Xonly the issue is included that the price will be lower for removing the disc reader, so it will drop from $499 USD to possibly around $399 USD.

Likewise, this could be the project he talked about Phil Spencer on the podcast a few weeks ago, and it would go on sale in December of this year.

Via: Exputer

Editor's note: This is the new hardware project that they mentioned in the podcast where they talked about games going to other platforms. I don't know if it makes sense to launch another Xbox on the market with the low numbers they are presenting now, but well, we'll see what they tell us in the future.