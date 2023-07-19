Great controversy has caused in the last hours some leaked images of the film ‘Snow White’starring Rachel Zegler, Well, while some users assure that they are false, others believe in them.

In several news portals it is commented that Disney has confirmed that the controversial leaked photos of ‘Snow White’ are real, but they have an explanation.

Disney Complains That Leaked ‘Snow White’ Images Are Being Used to manipulate public opinion and thereby cause damage to the image of film production.

The movie ‘Snow White’ presents the design of the protagonists who walk in a meadow and with this generates mockery and ridicule on social networks; after that, Disney admits that the images are real but that they are being used in bad faith to damage the image of the film.

The British medium Daily Mail spreads these images and titles its note “Snow White and the Seven Politically Correct Companions”, with which it generates controversy and increases tension, it would also cause the inconvenience of Disney.

Rachel Zegler plays ‘Snow White’. Instagram photo

Through a statement, Disney admits that the photos were false and had nothing to do with the filming of ‘Snow White’, but later says otherwise and acknowledge that they are real and they belong to the filming, but they are photographs that correspond to a costume fitting carried out in Bedfordshire, in the United Kingdom.

Disney emphasizes that these images have been misused to undermine the press of the film, which has been controversial from the get-go.

About Rachel Zegler, protagonist of ‘Snow White’, is a 22-year-old actress originally from Hackensack, New Jersey, USA, and we have previously seen her act in other films such as ‘Shazam! The Fury of the Gods’ and soon in ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’ and in ‘Snow White’.

