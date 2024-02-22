The Chilean communication channel Meganoticias released this Thursday exclusive images of the moment in which it would have occurred the kidnapping of former Venezuelan political prisoner Ronald Ojeda Moreno, retired lieutenant, who was asylum in Chile and that, according to complaints, he was kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday the 21st from his home, located in Santiago.

(You can read: Venezuelan former lieutenant, opponent of Maduro, would also have been detained in Colombia)

In the images, Ojea Moreno is seen naked, wearing only his underwear, and being forcibly taken through the hallways of the building where he lived.. A group of men with firearms, dressed in black, their faces covered, helmets and bulletproof vests accompany the former military man, an opponent of the government of Nicolás Maduro.

(Also: What is known about the kidnapping in Chile of a former Venezuelan political prisoner, an opponent of Maduro?)

“One of them can see the acronym of the Chilean Investigative Police (PDI) on the back of their clothing, which would confirm the antecedent that they had posed as officials of the institution,” he says. Meganoticias.

Moments of the kidnapping of Ronald Ojeda Moreno.

The video recorded how, after the apparent restraint, the men entered an elevator with Ojea Moreno and, in another video, the car in which they arrived at the building was seen moving forward.

According to information published by the local press, The former military man had been living in Chile for a long time and did so as a political refugee, information that has not been confirmed by the Chilean Government..

(You can read: Strange disappearance of a Colombian who was going to Chile; this was the last photo he sent)

Ojeda's name appears on the list released at the end of January by the Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino, which includes 33 soldiers demoted and expelled from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) “involved in conspiracies” against the Venezuelan Government. which included the assassination of President Nicolás Maduro.

In his X profile, Ronald Ojeda Moreno describes himself as a “political prisoner” and “officer of the Venezuelan Armed Forces”. Furthermore, he mentions in his biography the “Sakharov Prize 2017”, an award given by the European Parliament to the Venezuelan opposition and political prisoners.

Ojeda states in that profile that on March 25, 2017 he was “kidnapped” by the Venezuelan regime. On that occasion, he mentions, they transferred him to a facility of the country's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), where he was tortured. On November 30, 2017, he fled and went into exile in Chile.

(Also: Chile: court orders to reopen case on Pablo Neruda's death after coup d'état)

What is the investigation about?

This Thursday, the Government of Chile acknowledged that “it is open to all hypotheses” regarding the kidnapping of a retired military officer of Venezuelan nationality in Santiago and confirmed that has maintained “contacts” with the Venezuelan authorities.

The Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, explained at a press conference that the contacts have been both “at the diplomatic level”, through the Chilean ambassador in Caracas, and “at the police level from the Chilean Investigative Police (PDI) with the Venezuelan police.

(We recommend: Santiago de Chile: from 'oasis' of security to being an epicenter of violence)

Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno would have been kidnapped in Chile.

Despite recognizing that at the moment no hypothesis has been ruled out, including a Venezuelan counterintelligence operation, Monsalve called for caution and assured that “very premature conclusions have been reached by different actors.”.

“There are many hypotheses here. The hypothesis that matters is the one that is finally validated by the Public Ministry and the prosecutor in charge of the investigation,” stressed the undersecretary after participating in a virtual meeting with the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, and the ministers of the Interior. , Foreign Relations and Justice.

(You can read: Chile: President Boric announces new measures for victims of megafires)

The Chilean Executive, which asked to raise an alert to Interpol and reinforce border control in the north, announced this Thursday that it will file a complaint in the case to, according to Monsalve, “give a political signal that the Government is interested in ensuring that these cases do not remain unpunished” and “become part of the proceedings to clarify these types of crimes”.

Gabriel Boric and Nicolás Maduro See also She ran away from her husband to buy a lottery ticket in the US and it was worth it

Voluntad Popular (VP), the party of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López, accused the Maduro Government on Wednesday of being behind the kidnapping and of “using sovereign territory of other States for espionage practices and aggression against Venezuelans.”

“For years we have denounced that Chavismo is a danger to the security of the continent. The disappearance of Lieutenant Colonel Ojeda takes this situation to another level, which endangers Venezuelan dissidents even outside the national territory,” the party indicated in its account of

(You can read: Chilean Prosecutor's Office requests a response from Viña del Mar regarding the forest fires)

Chile is home to a large community of Venezuelan citizens, estimated at one million people. The authorities are also investigating the operation in Chile of international organized crime gangs, such as the Tren de Aragua.

Venezuelan former lieutenant who would have been detained in Colombia. Photo: X: @FranklinCalderC

Furthermore, as this newspaper reported, Ojeda Moreno's would not be the first operation carried out by Venezuelan officials in other countries.

One case would have occurred with First Lieutenant Franklin Caldera Martínez, who deserted from the Armed Forces on January 13, 2019 and went to live in Colombia. The young man's family denounces that Venezuelan military groups infiltrated Colombia and took him to Venezuela.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

WILLIAM MORENO HERNÁNDEZ

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE