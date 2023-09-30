The esplanade of the Municipal Auditorium of Águilas was the scene of the extraordinary flag oath organized by the Spanish Navy, with the aim of “reinforcing the close ties that have long united the town and its population with the Navy.” according to sources from the Ministry of Defense. The mayor of the town, Mari Carmen Moreno Pérez, and the Minister of the Environment, Juan María Vázquez, among other personalities, participated in the event, which brought together hundreds of people who followed the entire ceremony despite the heat.

