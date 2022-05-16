Radical Entertainment wanted to continue Tony Montana’s story in Las Vegas and the Nevada desert.

The most veterans will remember the existence of Scarface: The World is Yours, a video game released in 2006 that carried the story of Tony Montana to different platforms (PC, PS2, Xbox and Wii), after the big screen success of the 1983 film. The title was generally well received, but did you know that there was going to be a sequel?

Thanks to MafiaGameVideos we can take a look at what this would have looked like Scarface 2 that would have begun to develop Radical Entertainment in 2009, having it in mind before passing into the hands of Activision. In the video that heads the news you can see some images and conceptual arts of the project that finally it was canceled more than a decade ago.

In the materialswhich have been published by different artists over the last few months, we can see that the main bulk of the story was going to take place in Las Vegas and surrounding Nevada desertwith access to hotels, casinos and more locations near the North American territory.

It was going to take place in Las Vegas and the Nevada desertThere are no videos or screenshots with the character moving through the environments, but rather it is a bulk of conceptual arts along with some images of what certain places would look like once we were inside the game. It is very reminiscent of what was seen with the Las Venturas area in the GTA saga, although we do not know if we could interact directly with the casino elements as it happens in the Rockstar franchise.

As we say, it would be a direct sequel to The Worlds is Yours, which at the time told the story of Tony Montana’s revenge taking as a starting point the ideas of Brian de Palma on the original tape. Radical Entertainment managed to get the voice of several original actors, so it is possible that they would have returned for this Scarface 2.

