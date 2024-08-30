VVenezuela wakes up this Friday, August 30, with a power outage, as several citizens have reported through their social networks.

According to the criteria of

In the shared images, the cities are seen completely dark and some citizens point out that There has been no electricity since 4:50 a.m. (local time).

The reports have come, for the most part, from Caracas and other regions such as Zulia, Táchira, Mérida, Carabobo, Miranda, among others.

A massive blackout is currently being reported in the city of Caracas, Venezuela, and several cities in the country are without power. pic.twitter.com/iMZY7YhWDb — Jesús Medina Ezaine (@jesusmedinae) August 30, 2024

According to Freddy Ñañez, Venezuela’s Minister of Communications, “we have been victims, once again, of electrical sabotage” which has affected several states in the country, including greater Caracas.”

He also added that “At this time the electrical cabinet team is working to fully restore the service.. A special operation for surface transport has been activated in the Capital.”

Other citizens have pointed out that in addition to the lack of electricity in the country, failures in internet and mobile data services have also been reported during the morning.

The Caracas metro is also affected and there are delays at several airports in the country, where flights have not been able to take off.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS